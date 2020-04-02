  • Kirkwall
Orkney COVID-19 cases remain at two

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orkney remains at two.

Nationally, 126 people have now died from COVID-19.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says, due to reporting delays, only ten of these are on top of yesterday’s total of 76. The other 40 were not reported because of “a delay in family liaison”.

262 people are in intensive care and there are 1,282 hospital patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Over 18,000 tests have been conducted in Scotland, 2,602 were positive — an increase of 292.

These numbers are widely seen as a huge underestimate.

