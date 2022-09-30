featured news

Orkney couple unearth music treasure

September 30, 2022 at 11:02 am

The location of an album hidden underground by an Orcadian musician is a mystery no more, after the tape was unearthed by two amateur sleuths.

Victoria and Dan Rhodes found the sole copy Erland Cooper’s Carve the Runes Then Be Content With Silence after following the composer’s list of clues.

In spring 2021, Erland planted the only existing copy of his album on tape in Orcadian soil, near his childhood home. Then began an 18-month quest for his fans, with subtle clues laced through interviews, across his social media, website and newsletter.

While on a break from their day jobs this month, two delighted Orkney residents turned detective in a bid to find the buried music treasure.

With noses to the ground, Victoria and Dan were delighted when they finally struck composition gold.

They said: “When we decided to start looking for Erland’s planted tape, we didn’t really expect to find it – just getting out and about, spending time together walking in the outdoors, seemed like a nice way to spend our week off.

“But once we got caught up in the hunt, the sense of adventure took over and we were thrilled when we actually managed to track it down.

“Finding the stone that marked the spot and then digging felt just like uncovering treasure! We’re really excited to meet with Erland and hand over the tape.

“We can’t wait to see where this project is going next, and we’re so pleased to have been able to play a part in it.”

With the tape now drying off, Carve the Runes Then Be Content With Silence is due for public release in 2024.

Find out more on https://www.erlandcooper.com/

