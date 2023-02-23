Orkney council tax hike unanimously agreed

Council tax bills in Orkney are set to jump by £10 a month from the start of April.

The recommended 10 per cent increase as well as a minimum 10 per cent rise in local authority charges was unanimously backed at today’s special meeting of Orkney Islands Council (OIC) policy and resources committee.

Council leader James Stockan said the rise is needed to maintain services in a very challenging budget.

To help balance the books, the council is drawing on a record total of nearly £17 million in reserves and general fund balances

The rise would see the yearly council tax for a Band D payer go up from £1244 to £1369 though it would still leave Orkney’s below the national average.

The recommendation is expected to be rubber-stamped at next month’s meeting of the full council.