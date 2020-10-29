virus

Orkney confirms new COVID case

October 29, 2020 at 2:07 pm

A new case of coronavirus has been registered to Orkney in the past 24 hours — the ninth in the past fortnight.

This is according to figures released by the Scottish Government today, Thursday. Since the pandemic began, a total of 33 test-confirmed cases have been registered to Orkney.

NHS Orkney has confirmed that both of the two individuals who tested positive in the last 48 hours are resident in Orkney.

Yesterday, Orkney’s figures moved up one, also when a locally based person tested positive.

NHS Orkney’s consultant in public health, Sara Lewis, said that today’s case was linked to international travel.

She added that in both cases all contact tracing had been completed.

Neither of the two new cases had been admitted to hospital.

“The community must be aware that the virus is in Orkney and it is essential that everyone follow the FACTS guidance to stay safe,” she said.

“When you are out and about, wear a face covering, ensure you maintain physical distancing and wash your hands especially when you arrive home.”

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID-19 test. This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday-Friday and until 12.30 on a Saturday.

