Orkney College suspends face-to-face teaching

March 16, 2020 at 4:42 pm

It has been announced, today, Monday, that all University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) campuses are to suspend face-to-face teaching, including Orkney College.

In an email sent to staff and students, the university explained that all 14 principals across the UHI campuses met this morning to coordinate a response to the current coronavirus (COVID‐19) pandemic.

The email, signed by the principals, states: “We have decided to suspend the delivery of face‐to‐face teaching from 5pm on Friday 20 March to help reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus within our community.

“This arrangement will continue until further notice. This suspension will cover all further education, higher education and community programmes delivered at all our campuses across the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Perthshire. You should therefore not attend any classes in person after this Friday until you are told otherwise. This includes lectures, tutorials, laboratory classes, seminars, etc.”

According to UHI, no campus buildings, including residences, are closing at this present time and our other activities, including the provision of student support and library services and resource centres, will continue. Course leaders will be in touch by 5pm on Wednesday to explain how this will affect students directly and to let you know how they plan to continue teaching and assessment arrangements.

The email continued: “We will be working through all courses during the rest of this week with the aim of concluding arrangements for all by Friday, some may be sooner. This is a transitional stage, and we will not have all the final arrangements made straight away, but we hope to do that as soon as we can. Some students, including nursing and midwifery students, will have different arrangements and you will be made aware directly if this is the case.

“Postgraduate research students will also receive specific guidance. These are unprecedented times but we’re planning carefully to ensure you can continue your studies, including examination arrangements, with as little disruption as possible.

“We know some students will already be affected by the outbreak, either directly or through your family. We understand some of you may be anxious and want to travel home. It is important to keep in touch with your local course contact team and let them know what you are planning to do before you make any decisions wherever possible.”

Students and staff have been reminded by the university to look out for email updates about the latest developments within their campus. As it stands, no overseas travel is permitted for students or staff, and only essential course‐related travel within the UK will be allowed.

UHI has said it is working closely with NHS services and Health Protection Scotland who are taking the lead in responding to this situation and we will take direction from them. It has advised staff and students to go to the NHS Inform website for the latest health related information, including advice on self‐isolation if you develop a cough or fever.

