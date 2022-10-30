Orkney College offers up free breakfasts
Orkney College students will soon be able to enjoy the most important meal of the day — free of charge.
The college is now offering all its students the opportunity to boost their brainpower by starting the day with a free breakfast in the college canteen.
All students will have a choice of either:
- Toast and a choice of spreads;
- Porridge and honey to drizzle if you like it sweet;
- Milk and water to drink.
The complimentary breakfast service starts on Monday at 8am.
Full story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.