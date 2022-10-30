featured news

Orkney College offers up free breakfasts

October 30, 2022 at 9:40 am

Orkney College students will soon be able to enjoy the most important meal of the day — free of charge.

The college is now offering all its students the opportunity to boost their brainpower by starting the day with a free breakfast in the college canteen.

All students will have a choice of either:

Toast and a choice of spreads;

Porridge and honey to drizzle if you like it sweet;

Milk and water to drink.

The complimentary breakfast service starts on Monday at 8am.

Full story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

