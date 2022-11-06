featured news

Orkney College boasts sky high student satisfaction rate

November 6, 2022 at 9:00 am

Students at Orkney College UHI rated their experience as the best in Scotland, with an overall satisfaction rating of 100 per cent, according to a new study.

The Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey 2021-22, published by the Scottish Funding Council, shows that 94.8 per cent of students at colleges around UHI’s regions are satisfied with their experience.

This result indicates that UHI student satisfaction is on the rise, with an increase of over six percentage points from last year’s figure (88.72 per cent).

It also highlights that students at UHI colleges are generally happier with their experience than other college students across Scotland, with UHI’s satisfaction rating over two percentage points higher than the national average (92.7 per cent).

However, Orkney’s score is also based on the second lowest response rate (20.7 per cent), second only to Shetland .

