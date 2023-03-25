featured news

Orkney charity shares hopes to build Malawi hostel

March 25, 2023 at 9:10 am

An Orkney charity has embarked on a project to build a hostel for orphaned girls who are most at risk in Malawi.

Malawi Music Fund was founded in 2007 by Glenys Hughes, after she returned home to to Orkney after a year spent teaching music in the East African nation.

For the past 16 years the charity has helped some of the one million orphaned children in Malawi transform their lives through education.

Now, plans to build a hostel for girls whose home circumstances disadvantage their educational opportunities is under way.

The costs of building and equipping the hostel amount to £27,000. Thanks to donations, sponsorship, Gift Aid and a contribution from the charity’s core funds, the project is halfway to meeting that target. It is hoped that a further funding drive will secure an additional £5,000.

This is an ambitious project for our small charity,” Glenys told The Orcadian.

“But we’ve talked to our Malawian partners and colleagues and we know the need is there.

“We’ve been provided with a site by our partners and building plans have been drawn up and costed.

“We are over half way towards securing the funding and now we’ve launched a Sponsor a Brick campaign to help raise funds towards the remainder.

“We’re inviting folk to pledge sponsorship of a brick, a window, a door — or even the roof! Our dream is to have the hostel ready for the start of the school year in September.

“We’ll be so grateful for any contribution your readers are able to make.”

More information about the Building for Hope project and the Sponsor a Brick campaign can be found on www.malawimusicfund.org.uk.

A leaflet can be picked up from churches and other places locally or by emailing malawimusicfund@gmail.com.

