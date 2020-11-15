Orkney Charitable Trust spreads love to children and businesses

November 15, 2020 at 10:15 am

Orkney Charitable Trust (OCT) is spreading the love even further this winter, as part of their 2020 Every Child Deserves a Christmas campaign — extending their support to Orkney businesses.

For the past five years, OCT has delivered the Every Child Deserves a Christmas grant programme, giving a £50 grant where it can make a difference to that child’s Christmas. Over £63,000 has been paid out to support local children to have a better Christmas since the programme started.

The 2020 grant scheme was launched this week. Running until December 18, this year’s campaign will bring an extra bonus to both youngsters in need and Orkney businesses by adding a £20 Kirkwall BID gift card on top of every £50 grant.

OCT chairman Craig Spence said: “2020 has been a very difficult year for so many people — and we want to ensure that Every Child Deserves a Christmas reaches everyone it needs to across Orkney, but this year but we wanted this support to go even further.

“Every Child Deserves a Christmas 2020 will run again this year, making a £50 grant per child. In addition, and through a partnership with Kirkwall BID, we will be supporting local businesses through sending out a £20 Kirkwall BID gift voucher for each child this year.”

Duncan MacLean, chairman of Kirkwall BID, said that he and his team are delighted to receive support from the trust, and to be part of this partnership approach to supporting both Orkney’s children and its businesses.

“It is more important this year than ever that we all try and help each other in our community,” Mr McLean said.

“The Kirkwall BID gift card can be used in over 80 local businesses, keeps spend in the county, supporting local business, and boosting the local economy and employment”.

This has been a challenging year for us all, and as well as asking folk to donate, the trust is also urging those in need of grants to come forward and submit an application form

OCT treasurer Mairi Fleet said: “We have all our forms online this year, and they can be completed by either a parent or a referring partner.

“Forms are mobile or PC-friendly and are very easy to submit. This avoids anyone needing to handle or sign hard-copy forms and should help make sure we can transfer the grants as quickly as possible in a COVID-safe way.

“We hope these Christmas grants and local gift vouchers will make a difference where it is needed most, helping local children and businesses this year.”

