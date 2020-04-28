Orkney Charitable Trust launches “Bairns need Nappies” to support Orkney families

April 28, 2020 at 2:03 pm

ORKNEY Charitable Trust (OCT) has launched its latest project, working in partnership with NHS Orkney health visitors and midwives.

“Bairns need Nappies” is aimed at helping ensure that young children have access to the nappies they need.

Treasurer of OCT, Mairi Fleet explained: “Over the last few months Orkney Charitable Trust has been supporting several families to purchase nappies. We really appreciate how challenging life in general is at present, and wanted to formalise this project in order to help local families who need support right now.”

She added: “We have worked up the project with the excellent support of one of our volunteers, Sharon, and it feels very timely to launch it at this really difficult time for families.”

Mairi explained “Referrals come direct to us from a child’s midwife or health visitor. They then contact OCT and as long as the child is under three, permanently resident in Orkney, and in need of support, we will send a month supply of nappies directly to the family.”

To get support from the “Barins need Nappies” project, simply speak to your health visitor or midwife.

