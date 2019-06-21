Orkney celebrates the solstice

June 21, 2019 at 3:27 pm

Folk in Orkney will be celebrating the glorious gloam of the Summer Solstice, tonight, June 21.

Ceremonies and performances have been taking place throughout the day to commemorate 100 years since the German Fleet was scuttled on Midsummer 1919.

Tonight will see traditional pagan celebrations take place close to the Ring of Brodgar. Spiritual Orkney, the group leading a ceremony starting at 8pm, have encouraged folk to avoid the inner path at Brodgar which is currently shut to the public due to conservation concerns. They will instead be hosting events at the Comet Stone, close to the ring.

