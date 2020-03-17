virus

Orkney businesses react to coronavirus

March 17, 2020 at 10:17 am

The last few days have seen many businesses react to the further spread of the COVID-19 virus and the guidance coming from the governments and public health bodies.

Following last night’s advice from the First Minister and the Prime Minister for people to minimise social interaction, The Reel, in Kirkwall, announced it would be closing with immediate effect. Public events due to be held there have also been cancelled.

For the time being, lessons are still on upstairs in The Reel unless tutors decide otherwise, although this is to be reviewed daily.

Other businesses, such as pharmacies have announced reduced services, with W. H. B. Sutherland and Boots in Kirkwall, reducing access to their shops and products, but still maintaining over-the-counter medicine and prescription medicine services.

Highland Park also announced the closure of their distillery visitor experience until further notice, although the distillery and the company’s shop in Kirkwall’s town centre are currently still open.

Others still have announced much more stringent hygiene procedures. For example, Pentland Ferries, which yesterday announced measures designed to minimise the risk of infection. This includes asking customers to book via their website to avoid contact with booking and check-in staff and the closing of the Gills Bay café.

