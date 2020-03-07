  • Kirkwall
advertorial

Orkney Business Festival

ADVERTORIAL:

Orkney Business Festival 3
10-12 March 2020

Join us for this year’s Business Festival and access expert advice on a range of topics including innovation, entrepreneurship, workforce and skills, exporting, sustainability, finance, digital strategy and networking.

Come away with loads of practical advice, information and tips — even small changes can create big results. You are welcome to come along to any or every session, whatever stage you business is at.

Bookings can be made at Eventbrite: https://obf2020.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling Business Gateway on 01856 886666.

All events at the Pickaquoy Centre unless otherwise specified.

 

