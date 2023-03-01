featured news

Orkney building apprentice gains awards nod

March 1, 2023 at 12:07 pm

An aspiring Orkney builder who helped to build affordable housing for the islands has been named a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Conor Coburn, from Kirkwall, started working for Orkney Builders in 2018 and wowed bosses with his high standard of work, natural leadership, focus and passion for learning.

The 22-year-old’s achievements have led to him being a finalist in the Modern Apprentice of the Year — SCQF Level 6+ category at the awards.

Winners will be revealed at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, which is organised by Skills Development Scotland and set to take place during Scottish Apprenticeship Week, at a virtual ceremony on March 8.

More on Conor’s success in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

