featured news

Orkney Bike Run raises over £20,000 for CLAN

January 8, 2023 at 9:00 am

Douglas Stanger and Richard Burton organised a motorbike run in September 2022 to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

On Wednesday, January 4, they handed over the cheque to Karen Scott, area manager at CLAN Cancer Support, for a total of £20,898.47 which was raised through registration fees and online donations, plus a donation of £10,000 from Richard’s employer Highland Park.

The company are part of The Edrington Group & The Robertson Trust who both match £1 for £1 raised by employees who do charity work.

Also in photo are Michael Gardens and Magnus Rendall from Ortak who sponsored the posters.

Share this:

Tweet

