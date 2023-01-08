  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Orkney Bike Run raises over £20,000 for CLAN

Douglas Stanger and Richard Burton organised a motorbike run in September 2022 to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support. 

On Wednesday, January 4, they handed over the cheque to Karen Scott, area manager at CLAN Cancer Support,  for a total of £20,898.47 which was raised through registration fees and online donations, plus a donation of £10,000 from Richard’s employer Highland Park.

The company are part of The Edrington Group & The Robertson Trust who both match £1 for £1 raised by employees who do charity work. 

Also in photo are Michael Gardens and Magnus Rendall from Ortak who sponsored the posters.