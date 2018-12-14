Orkney bakers wanted for reality TV programme

December 14, 2018 at 1:28 pm

Workmates from Orkney are wanted for a new workplace baking series.

Raise the Roof Productions are searching for teams of workmates to get involved in a brand new reality TV programme to be filmed and aired in 2019.

The series, with the working title Flour Power, will see colleagues’ pit their baking skills against one another to discover who can rightly claim to be the Baking King or Queen of the office.

Teams of four people of all abilities are encouraged to sign up, with participants being filmed at home and in the office before a big bake sale decides the winner.

One baker will walk away having their cake and eating it, while the rest eat humble pie.

Cakes, pastries, breads; all bakes are encouraged — be they sweet or savoury!

Interested parties should contact bake@raisetheroofproductions.com for more information.

