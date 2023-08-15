featured news

Orkney backpacker’s killer denied parole

August 15, 2023 at 7:00 am

Karen Aim from Holm was killed during a backpacking holiday in New Zealand.

The man convicted of killing a Holm woman while she was on holiday in New Zealand has been denied parole.

Jahche Broughton battered 26-year-old Karen Aim to death while she was visiting the resort of Taupo in 2008.

Broughton, who was 14 at the time of the murder was handed a life sentence.

Last month, the now 30-year-old appeared before the New Zealand Parole Board. On Tuesday, the decision of the board — that Broughton should remain in prison for the time being — was made public.

In its written decision, the parole board has suggested that one-to-one counselling with a psychologist should be undertaken by Broughton before he can be considered again for release.

He is next due for a parole hearing in October 2024.

Further coverage of the decision in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

