Orkney athletes prepare for action as Island Games officially commences

July 8, 2023 at 10:05 pm

Around 100 of Orkney’s sportsmen and women are preparing for the commencement of the 2023 International Island Games in Guernsey after the multi-sport spectacle officially opened this evening.

Sunday is the first day of the Games, which end on Friday, with a host of sports starting including football, triathlon and badminton.

On Saturday evening, Orkney took their spot in the opening ceremony as one of the 24 member islands in Guernsey.

Around 2,200 athletes will compete in the first Games to be held in four years due to the COVID pandemic.

Andrew Leslie, who has competed at several Games in sailing, and Alfie Price, the youngest member of the Orkney squad, performed their duties as flag bearer and water carrier during the two-hour ceremony.

From the ceremony, the squads navigated a route along the water front, lined by throngs of people of all ages, waving flags and cheering, providing a perfect start to the Games.

