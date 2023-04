featured news

Orkney at the centre of new crime fiction series

April 30, 2023 at 9:15 am

An “unputdownable thriller” due for release next year will see an Orcadian journalist play the hero in a new crime novel.

It was announced last Wednesday that Daniel Aubrey’s debut novel, Dark Island, has been picked up by big name publisher HarperCollins, as well as two further novels to follow.

More on this story in The Orcadian, available online and in shops.

