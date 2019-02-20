Orkney art student to represent Scotland

February 20, 2019 at 9:39 am

An Orkney College student will be one of 17 folk to represent Scotland at a special exhibition in Venice, Italy, this year.

Jenny Sprenger has been selected to attend a professional development programme as part of the Scotland + Venice 2019 exhibition during this year’s Biennale of Art in the city.

Exhibition assistant Jenny will be given the opportunity to support Scotland’s presentation of new video work by Charlotte Prodger during the Biennale Arte 2019 which runs from May to November.

On being selected Jenny Sprenger said: “I am both thrilled and honoured to have been selected to be part of this opportunity, and I am looking forward to the chance to connect with other artists and see world-class contemporary art in the flesh.”

Cove Park — an international artists residency centre based in Scotland — is spearheading the Scotland + Venice Professional Development Programme. This year, in addition to partnering with six Scottish art schools and colleges, the programme will benefit from new collaborations with the Scottish Contemporary Art Network (SCAN) and Templar Arts and Leisure Centre (talc), Argyll and Bute. The aim is to open up this opportunity beyond those currently in further or higher education to help address the barriers that people can face in pursuing or progressing a professional career in the visual arts.

