Orkney army reservists called out in the fight against coronavirus

April 3, 2020 at 11:05 am

In a mobilisation which has not happened since the Gulf War, army reservists have been called in as part of a massive response to the coronavirus crisis, including reservists from here in Orkney.

10 (Lovat Scouts) Field Troop is based at Orkney’s only army reserve centre, located in Kirkwall and have been part of 71 Engineer Regiment since 2006.

71 Engineer Regiment was officially formed in July 1999 and is the only Reserve Engineer Regiment in Scotland.

The Regiment comprises of four Field Squadrons based in Paisley, Cumbernauld, Newcastle and Northern Ireland. The Regimental Headquarters are based at RAF Leuchars in Fife.

Captain Richard Otley from the Orkney Army Reserve Centre said: “We are proud that every one of our Orkney Army Reservists volunteered to be mobilised to defeat COVID-19. Our Orkney soldiers are being deployed across Scotland to provide military engineering support to our outstanding NHS, civilian authorities and communities to eradicate Coronavirus and save lives.”

He explained that the deployment was likely to be six months initially, adding: “As Royal Engineers we are being deployed in an engineering support role, so construction and groundworks etc, this could be building hospitals, other support facilities, or even supporting councils with logistics, food deliveries etc.

“It was hoped that Orkney Troop could assist within our own community however, to date Orkney does not have a requirement for us, we will likely be working in Edinburgh and Glasgow where there is an urgent need.”

He said that two army officers have been flown into Orkney, and are staying at Weyland Park, they are here in a planning and liaison support capacity to NHS Orkney, each NHS board across Scotland having the same support.

Regarding the mobilisation of local troops, he said that employers where applicable would receive financial compensation for the period that our reservists are deployed.

Captain Otley also said he was very grateful for the support from the community since news of the deployment, and arrival of the officers in Orkney.

He added: “Thank you so much for the extraordinary kindness of Heather Richard and the Kirkwall community for donating a meal to the army officers on their arrival.”

Miss Richard said that she hoped that the community spirit here in Orkney will lead to others rallying round to give them support. She says if anyone wants to donate anything, they should just leave it on the doorstep at the centre, ring the doorbell and leave. She is sure the duo will appreciate this as they cannot go out to eat, and will be working long hours.

Captain Otley also thanked councillor’s David Dawson and John Ross Scott for their recognition and support of our Orkney Army Reservists determination and selfless commitment , and said that further updates can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ Armyreserveonorkney/

