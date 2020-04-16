  • Kirkwall
Organisers pull the plug on Stromness Shopping Week

Stromness Shopping Week is a popular week-long event held during in July.

The 2020 Stromness Shopping Week has been cancelled.

Organisers say it has been “one of the hardest decisions yet” as they considered all possibilities, but they are not willing to take any risks in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope you all understand and support our decision,” said a statement on the event’s Facebook page.

“We shall start making plans for 2021 as soon as it’s safe and make it one to remember!”

Anyone with any questions or queries, should contact Savannah Taylor on savannahtaylor2009@hotmail.co.uk.

