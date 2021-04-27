Ordnance disposal team expected on Wednesday

April 27, 2021 at 9:26 pm

A military explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team is expected in Orkney on Wednesday following the discovery of a hand grenade believed to date from the Second World War in Stromness.

The multi-agency Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) met this evening, after the grenade was discovered near the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC) on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents are asked to keep clear of the area and the emergency services have put a cordon in place as a safety precaution.

Once the disposal team arrives, the aim is to remove the grenade for safe detonation on a local beach.

Orkney Islands Council is setting up road closures and diversions in the area in discussion with Police Scotland.

Inspector David Hall, from Police Scotland, chaired the OLECG meeting.

He said: “Prompt action was taken after the grenade was discovered and a cordon put in place.

“We are asking residents to keep away from the area and surrounding roads if at all possible until the device has been dealt with and the cordon removed.

“Drivers are asked to look out for diversion signs and follow these as they travel through Stromness. There may be delays at times — but hopefully these will be kept to a minimum.

“We greatly appreciate the support and co-operation of people with this.”

Share this:

Tweet

