Orcadians join protests calling for justice for George Floyd

June 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm

Dozens of Orcadians took to the streets last night in part of a UK-wide protest against the killing of George Floyd.

Organised by Stand Up To Racism and supported by local campaign group, Orkney Resists, the event was part of a wave of protests that have erupted after the killing of 46-year-old black American, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police on May 25.

Orkney’s protesters stood on their doorsteps and held up placards calling for justice.

Kelly Marwick was one of those protesters.

“We care about the lives of people of colour,” she said.

“We are infuriated by the systematic racism that still exists today. We are tired of black people being killed, most often in brutal ways, by the police. This does not only happen in the US but here in the UK.

“Even though we got some controversial feedback as we went walking around town, we are still going to stand up to this and it makes us stronger and more resilient.”

Event organiser, George Vickers, of Orkney Resists said, “It is important that we stand up against injustice wherever it takes place.

“The demonstrations used the hashtag #blacklivesmatter in protest against racism. All lives matter but far too often the lives of black people in the USA and the UK are not respected and too many black people have died unnecessarily at the hands of the police.”

As of yesterday, all four officers involved in the death have been charged.

Protesters across the county posted pictures of themselves taking part on the Orkney Resists Facebook page.

