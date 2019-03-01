Orcadian netballers turn out for Scotland

March 1, 2019 at 12:48 pm

Two Orcadian netballers are currently in Huddersfield, helping Scotland in the Under-17 Netball Europe Championships.

Kirkwall pair Kristi Rendall and Zara Flett are part of the 12-player squad who, at the time of writing, are nearing the end of their opening match against Wales.

Scotland will face Northern Ireland on Saturday and England on Sunday.

Speaking to The Orcadian, the pair intimated their nervousness and excitement at the prospect of making their debuts for their country.

Elsewhere in sport, Orkney FC are at home, taking on Inverness Athletic on Saturday at 12.45pm at the KGS 3G.

In rugby, Orkney’s First XV travel south to Carrick for an 11am kick-off in Tennent’s National League Division 3.

Share this:

Tweet

