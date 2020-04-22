Orbital Marine Power announces new commercial director

April 22, 2020 at 9:52 am

Orbital Marine Power Ltd, the world’s leading developer of floating tidal stream turbines, has appointed Oliver Wragg as its commercial director.

Before joining Orbital Oliver was the commercial director at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) Ltd here in Orkney, for over six years where he oversaw significant growth in activities, supporting and delivering a multitude of industry initiatives and flagship projects.

Mr Wragg has been an active board member of Ocean Energy Europe since 2010 and in 2012 was awarded the Lennard Senior Prize for Outstanding Individual Achievement in the field of marine energy.

Commenting on the appointment Orbital CEO, Andrew Scott, said: “Oliver joining the team at Orbital is a huge boost for our commercial ambitions. He comes with an unrivalled marine energy network that stretches around the world and I am certain he will play a pivotal role in building a valuable pipeline of projects for us to grow into in the years to come.”

“I am extremely excited about joining Orbital to help drive tidal energy towards commercialisation,” said Mr Wragg.

He added: “As we move forward into a world where a transition to net zero is being legislated for and we are seeing a dramatic shift away from fossil fuels, the time has now come to unlock the prize that is affordable and reliable net zero electricity from the power of the tides. I truly believe that Orbital has the right technological solution to succeed and is on the cusp of achieving a step change in tidal energy commercialisation.”

The company currently employs 32 staff with offices in Orkney and Edinburgh, with Mr Wragg set join Orbital this month.

