Opinions sought on how to improve cancer support in special drop-in day

September 26, 2019 at 3:47 pm

Orcadians affected by cancer are being invited to a special cancer support drop-in day on Friday.

Organised by Macmillan Cancer Support, those who go along can talk to trained staff about how they’re feeling or ask questions about cancer and its side effects.

There will also be an opportunity for people to talk to Macmillan’s engagement team about their experiences of cancer and the kind of support services they’d like to see offered in the future.

Tara Anderson, from Macmillan, said: “Anyone who is affected by cancer directly, or through the illness of a loved one, can drop in and talk to us. We’ll have trained staff on hand to answer questions about cancer and it’s side effects, as well as to offer emotional support.

“Our engagement team will also be there to find out from local people what they think about the cancer care and support services on offer and what they’d like to see done differently in the future.

“Our aim is to use the feedback we get to help shape the services we develop in the future, as well as to inform our work with the NHS and social care services.

The event will take place between 11am and 2.30pm at the Pickaquoy Centre, who have provided their venue free of charge.

James Linklater, managing director of the centre, said: “Macmillan offer a fantastic service. Many of us have been touched on a personal level by the remarkable work they do.

“We hope that anyone who could utilise Macmillan services come along for the drop-in session on Friday, September 27, as it could make a real difference.”

