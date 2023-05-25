breaking news

Operations cancelled as The Balfour’s bed capacity reaches ‘red level’

May 25, 2023 at 4:38 pm

The Balfour has hit “red level” for bed occupancy this Thursday, as NHS Orkney experiences increased pressures on its inpatient services.

To protect key services and ensure patient safety, the health authority has had to postpone a very small number of scheduled operations — for which it has apologised.

A spokeswoman for NHS Orkney said: “Please be assured we don’t make these decisions lightly.

“If you have a health concern that does not require urgent treatment but cannot wait until your GP or Pharmacy reopens, we would ask that you make use of NHS 24 by calling 111, using the NHS24 app (https://www.nhsinform.scot/care-support-and-rights/tools-and-apps/nhs-24-

online) or the NHS 24 website (NHS 24 | NHS 24).

“This will help you decide which is the best service for you to access.

“If you are acutely unwell please call, 999 or attend the Emergency Department (ED), please do not stay away from the ED in these cases. If you attend our ED but do not require urgent care you will face a longer wait or be redirected to a more appropriate service for your need.”

Share this:

Tweet

