featured news

Only days left to vote for Orkney archaeology projects

January 25, 2023 at 4:00 pm

There is a just days left to vote for two Orkney projects at a prestigious archaeology awards.

The Links of Noltland project on Westary and the book Landscapes Revealed have been shortlisted for the (National) Current Archaeology Awards, 2023, which celebrate the projects and publications which have lit up the archaeological world over the last year.

The awards are decided by a free public vote, which will close on the February 1, with the winners announced later that month.

Nominated in Best Research Project of the year category, the University of Hudderfield and EASE archaeology’s genetic analysis of remains from the Links of Noltland have produced revolutionary finds which suggest that, unlike the rest of Britain which saw waves of male immigration, Orkney bucked the trend and saw predominantly female Bronze Age immigration.

While in the Book category, Landscapes Revealed: geophysical survey in the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Area, 2002-2011 is the second volume in the University of the Highlands and Islands research series which details the results of a decade long survey of the 285 hectares that lie between the world famous sites of Skara Brae and Maeshowe.

A spokesperson for the Westray dig said: “These awards are prestigious and offer a great opportunity to showcase the fantastic archaeological heritage here on Westray — and throughout Orkney — to a world audience.

“This both encourages visitors to our islands and also helps us to continue with the archaeological work.”

You can vote here: https://archaeology.co.uk/vote

Share this:

Tweet

