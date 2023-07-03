  • Kirkwall
featured news

Online poll: Orkney autonomy motion — yes or no?

Councillor James Stockan, leader of Orkney Islands Council, has put forward the motion. (Orkney photographic)

A motion lodged by the leader of Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has certainly caught the attention of the national press this week.

Councillor James Stockan is calling on the local authority to look at options for greater independence for the county. But what do the Orkney public make of all this?

Voting is now open in this 24-hour online poll, seeking views on the proposals.

Councillor Stockan’s motion, due to be debated at Tuesday’s full council meeting, proposes that “alternative models of governance” should be explored, so as to bring about “greater fiscal security, and economic opportunities” for Orkney.

As an example of the options which could be explored, the notice of motion points to Nordic connections, such as the Faroe Islands, which are a self-governing territory of Denmark; and British Crown dependencies, like the Isle of Man or the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

You can read the motion in full, here.

Voting closes at noon on Tuesday, July 4.

 

 