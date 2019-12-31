One win apiece as Stromness Yule Log contests end 2019 on a high

December 31, 2019 at 9:33 pm

The weather gods shined on Stromness as the town celebrated the final day of 2019 with the now annual Yule Log contests.

A huge crowd flocked to the town to witness the Northenders win their first Yule Log battle since its revival in 2017, winning the junior spectacle.

Beginning outside the Pier Arts Centre, the Soothenders put up stiff resistance yet there was simply no stopping a determined and vocal north side.

Both the junior and senior battles were over in a matter of minutes, however, that failed to dampen the enthusiasm and spirit around the town.

The senior contest begun outside the Commercial Hotel and for the opening minutes, it appeared as if the much smaller team of the north would turn the contest their way, inching the 400-kilogram log back towards their goal of the Pierhead.

The town’s chinese takeaway shop would be as far as they got however.

The Soothenders reorganised themselves and turned the tide. Once they gained the momentum, there was simply no stopping the south from winning a third straight contest.

The log was hauled through the street, dragging several Northenders off their feet, and victory was secured when the log reached the Red Cross Shop.

