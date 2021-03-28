One week without new COVID-19 case
No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.
This marks a week since a new case was identified on a marine vessel in Orkney waters, which broke a four-week period of no cases in the county.
The number of test-positive cases attributed to the county since the pandemic began remains at 71.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.
To book a COVID test, call 888211.