One week without new COVID-19 case

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

This marks a week since a new case was identified on a marine vessel in Orkney waters, which broke a four-week period of no cases in the county.

The number of test-positive cases attributed to the county since the pandemic began remains at 71.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

