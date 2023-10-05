featured news

Man charged following collision on A965

October 5, 2023 at 2:22 pm

Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with driving offences, following a road traffic collision on the A965 between Kirkwall and Finstown.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital by an ambulance, and two others were treated on the scene near the Zion’s Loan junction.

Police were called around 3.40pm on Wednesday, October 4, to a report of a crash.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed until 6.45pm.

This afternoon, (Thursday, October 5), a spokeswoman for the SAS said: “We received a call at 15:32 on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the A965.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Two patients were treated on scene and one patient was transported to The Balfour hospital.”

