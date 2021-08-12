  • Kirkwall
One new COVID-19 case for Orkney

There has been one further COVID-19 case attributed to Orkney today, Thursday, according to the daily figures posted by the Scottish Government.
This brings Orkney’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 167.
The Orcadian will now be posting weekly updates for COVID-19 figures online, for more information — including the daily cases — visit https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, you must seek a test and self-isolate immediately.
You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.