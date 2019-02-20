On this day in history — Orkney annexed to Scotland
The islands were annexed to the Scottish crown in 1472 after Christian I of Norway failed to pay the dowry of his daughter Margaret, who married James III of Scotland in 1469.
In 1468, both Orkney and Shetland had been placed as security against the payment, but by 1471 James had bestowed the castle and lands of Ravenscraig in Fife on William, Earl of Orkney, in exchange for all his rights to the earldom.
The islands of Orkney were officially annexed to the Kingdom by an act of parliament, passed on February 20, 1472.