On this day in history — Orkney annexed to Scotland

Today, February 20, marks 547 years since Orkney officially became a part of Scotland.

The islands were annexed to the Scottish crown in 1472 after Christian I of Norway failed to pay the dowry of his daughter Margaret, who married James III of Scotland in 1469.

In 1468, both Orkney and Shetland had been placed as security against the payment, but by 1471 James had bestowed the castle and lands of Ravenscraig in Fife on William, Earl of Orkney, in exchange for all his rights to the earldom.