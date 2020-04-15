virus

OLECG thanks community for COVID-19 response

April 15, 2020 at 2:05 pm

Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) has thanked people across the county for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and urged that measures to slow the spread of infection continue to be followed.

The group involves representatives from a broad range of organisations, including the emergency and public services, transport providers, the utilities and voluntary sector.

Following a meeting held virtually earlier this week, OLECG chairman Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “On behalf of the group I would like to express my thanks to folk throughout Orkney for the efforts they’re making.

“We’re now into the fourth week of lockdown and we fully appreciate the difficulties this is causing. But I would urge that people continue to adhere to the emergency measures the vast majority have been following.

“By staying at home and only going out when it is absolutely necessary to do so – everyone can play a part in keeping the pressure on the NHS to a minimum and in helping to protect our community from the risk COVID-19 poses.”

Chief Inspector Webb, who is the police area commander for Orkney, said the safety and wellbeing of women and children at risk of domestic abuse, sexual abuse or exploitation was a particular concern during the coronavirus crisis.

“Although organisations that offer support are having to work in different ways during these unprecedented times, help and advice remains available and a range of organisations are ready to respond,” he said.

Key contacts are:

Police Scotland – 101 (non emergency) 999 (emergency).

Orkney Islands Council – 01856 873535.

Scottish Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline – 0800 0271 1234.

Women’s Aid Orkney – 01856 877900 info@womensaidorkney.org.uk

Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service – 01856 872298 contact@orsas.scot

Rape Crisis Scotland helpline – 08088 010302

OLECG has also issued a reminder for people to use the 105 phone number in the event of a power cut or to report damage to the electricity network. 105 puts you straight through to local electricity distributor Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and is free to use 24/7.

