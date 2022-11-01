featured news

OLECG praise “community-spirited” response to flash floods

November 1, 2022 at 2:43 pm

Members of the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordinating Group (OLECG) have praised the “community-spirited Team Orkney effort” during today’s extreme flooding conditions across the county.

OLECG – which includes a range of organisations such as Orkney Islands Council, emergency and public services, transport providers, the utilities and voluntary sector – convened at short notice to review the fast-paced flooding situation affecting many areas throughout the county.

Inspector David Hall, the chairman of the group, said: “I must thank colleagues for the effective partnership working through OLECG and the swiftness in which we were able to convene a meeting to review the ongoing situation due to flash floods in the county.

“I also wish to pay tribute to the phenomenal Team Orkney effort from colleagues in the council, emergency services, including the Coastguard, and the voluntary sector who are willing to step up and assist in these challenging situations.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the public in staying home when at all possible, but also for keeping us informed of the worst hit areas which helps us target our resources where they are most needed.

“We will, of course, keep everyone updated as the day progresses.”

OLECG vice-chairwoman and corporate director of Neighbourhood Services and Infrastructure at the OIC, Hayley Green, added her thanks to all involved.

“These extreme conditions can often bring out the very best in people and communities and we have witnessed this yet again during today’s floods,” she said. “My thanks are also extended to the teams at the council who have been working on the frontline in pretty horrendous conditions.”

