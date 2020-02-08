OLECG meet as flood alert issued

February 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm

OLECG, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group, met today for a second time in preparation for potential flooding in coastal areas of the county.

A Flood Alert from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is currently in place for Orkney.

Full details are available herehttps://floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates/

Flood barriers are in place as a precaution along the Kirkwall seafront.

Inspector David Hall, from Police Scotland, chaired the meeting and said: “Flood gates at the Waterfront West-Shapinsay Slip carpark and at Kirkwall Pier are currently open – but drivers are reminded to move vehicles from these areas while there remains a risk of flooding.

“I’d like to thank motorists who’ve already done this. The flood gates would be closed as late as possible – and only if required to prevent flooding. But once shut, vehicles won’t be able to move from the carpark or pier.”

The OLECG meeting brought together representatives from the emergency services and a range of local organisations.

Ewan Sinclair, from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, said: “With strong winds and a storm surge expected, there are likely to be hazardous conditions in coastal areas facing the worst of the weather, especially when the tides are at their highest.

“We’d urge people to take great care and not to walk or drive through flood water – and if there is an emergency on the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Inspector Hall added: “With the weather and flooding risks set to continue into Sunday and Monday, I would ask friends, family and neighbours to keep an eye on people who may be experiencing problems. If anyone has any concerns, they should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

If anyone experiences a loss of power they should contact Scottish and Southern Energy on 105.

OLECG will meet again on Sunday afternoon and will issue a further update.

Weather updates are available on the OIC Updates Facebook Page, the OIC_Roads Twitter feed and the Orkney Police Twitter feed.

Flooding advice and information is available:

From Orkney Islands Council:https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/A/Flooding-

From SEPA: https://www.readyscotland.org/media/1310/prepareforflooding_tcm4-730421.pdf

From the Scottish Flood Forum:https://scottishfloodforum.org/resources/what-to-do/#about-to-flood

