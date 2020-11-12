OIC urges voters to check registration

November 12, 2020 at 11:52 am

Folk in Orkney are being reminded to check their voter registration details are up to date.

Over the past few months, the Electoral Registration Office in Orkney has been conducting its annual canvass to update the register of electors.

A second reminder form has now been issued to all households who are required to confirm their details and have not yet done so. Responding will ensure retention of the right to vote in future elections.

Each form contains a personal security code to enable online returns to be made or a pre-paid return envelope should householders wish to post the completed form.

Dennis Stevenson, electoral registration officer for Orkney said: “We have been very pleased with the return of information this year, especially in the way that householders have used the online facility allowing them give us the response we need, easily and quickly, from the security of their own homes.

“This issue of forms is to all properties who have yet to get in contact with us. If you get a form, do not put it to one side but check the details, use the respond method of your choice and make any changes that are required, including adding any new electors.

“Recent changes to the voting franchise mean that all nationalities are now able to vote in Scottish Parliament and Council elections. So this will be an important opportunity for new voters to get on to the electoral register before next year’s Scottish Parliament elections in May 2021.”

If your household doesn’t receive a reminder form at this time, you can still go online to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register.

Advice can also be provided by the team at the Electoral Registration Office at 8 Broad Street, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1NX. Tel: (01856) 876222. Email: ero@orkney.gov.uk

