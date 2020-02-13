OIC urges caution in freezing temperatures

Orkney Islands Council is urging residents and road users to take extra care today on roads and footpaths.

Overnight, after a period of rainfall, a drop in temperature caused ice to form. Flurries of snow and hail during the night then froze on sub-zero surfaces.

Gritting teams have been out throughout the county since 6am and OIC anticipate that conditions will improve as the morning proceeds, as the action of traffic passing over frozen surfaces activates salt spread on local roads.

In the meantime the authority are advising drivers and pedestrians to exercise due care until that happens.

