OIC tugs escort cargo vessel into Scapa Flow

December 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm

OIC Marine Services arranged for the safe tug escort of a bulk carrier into the sheltered waters of Scapa Flow yesterday, Tuesday.

The Panama-registered Beata suffered engine problems while in waters off Orkney and was escorted into the harbour area by Orkney’s new tugs, Odin and Thor.

The vessel is now safely at anchor and will undertake any necessary repair works thanks to assistance from a local agent, work boat and haulage company.

A spokesman from OIC Marine Services said: “At no time was there any danger to life, equipment or the environment.

“The vessel will continue on her passage as soon as any necessary works are completed.”

