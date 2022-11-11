breaking news

OIC tugs and coastguard head to assist grounded ferry

November 11, 2022 at 6:58 pm

*UPDATE* It is now understood that the vessel has made her way to berth at Rapness pier.

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that MV Varagen is currently aground off Westray, this Friday evening.

It is understood that the vessel grounded on her approach to the pier at Rapness.

The vessel has 41 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Marine Services tugs and the coastguard are on the way to the scene.

An incident management team is due to be convened at School Place.

Further updates to follow

