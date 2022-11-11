  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

OIC tugs and coastguard head to assist grounded ferry

An image taken from onboard mv Varagen this evening, aground off Westray. (Karin Brown)

*UPDATE* It is now understood that the vessel has made her way to berth at Rapness pier.

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that MV Varagen is currently aground off Westray, this Friday evening.

It is understood that the vessel grounded on her approach to the pier at Rapness.

The vessel has 41 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Marine Services tugs and the coastguard are on the way to the scene.

An incident management team is due to be convened at School Place.

Further updates to follow