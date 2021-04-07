OIC to up parking prices

April 7, 2021 at 4:21 pm

The cost of parking in town is set to rise come May, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

Eight council-owned car parks will raise their prices from May 3. This includes Albert Street, Castle Street, St Magnus Lane and Gunns Close in Kirkwall, which are all set to introduce a new summertime charge of £1.20 for the first hour, £2.70 for two hours and £5.70 for three hours.

This will be reduced to no charge for the first hour between October and April, with the two and three-hourly charges remaining fixed throughout winter. Prices were previously set at 80p for one hour during summer; £1.80 for two hours and £3.80 for three hours.

These same prices will also take effect at the Ferry Inn car park in Stromness.

Meanwhile, the Burgh Road and Great Western Road car parks will remain free of charge for up to three hours parking. The charge for four hours parking, however, will rise to £2.40 (up from £1.50); and to £3.30 (up from £2.20) for eight hours.

These same prices will also take effect at the Stromness Ferry Terminal car park.

Share this:

Tweet

