OIC to recruit digital deputy head

March 14, 2021 at 11:20 am

Orkney Islands Council is to employ a digital deputy head teacher to help strengthen its remote learning strategy.

The novel post, which comes with a £55,000-a-year salary, will be fully funded by the Northern Alliance — an education-focused collaboration between OIC and seven other local authorities.

Digital schooling has come to the fore during the past year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to OIC, however, e-learning has been established in some of Scotland’s more remote communities for several years now, with the aim of providing equal learning opportunities in areas where staffing to cover all subject areas was hard to maintain.

