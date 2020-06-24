OIC to provide summer childcare for category one keyworkers only

June 24, 2020 at 11:27 am

Orkney Islands Council is to provide two support services for the children of category one keyworkers only, over the summer holiday period.

The council has explained that it will no longer be in a position to provide childcare for other categories of keyworker, unless uptake from category ones is lower than expected. It is hoped that there will now be more options for parents outwith category one, as childminders are now allowed to resume work.

For keyworkers in category one, childcare will be available for nursery-age children along with an activity club for school children from P1 and above.

James Wylie, executive director of education, leisure and housing, said: “Since the closure of all schools, early learning and childcare settings in March, we have offered childcare where needed for the children of key workers in Categories 1-3.

“This has been provided by school staff who, in many cases, were running the childcare hub while also providing on-line learning and support for children from their usual classes and I thank them for their commitment and dedication over the last few months.

“Once the school holiday begins, we will no longer have sufficient staff available to us to offer this level of service and our efforts will need to be directed towards the children of Category One key workers. It’s important that school staff now take a break in preparation for the significant work that now lies ahead when schools reopen in August.

“Since the start of lockdown, the Scottish Government has stressed that childcare should only be provided for key workers who have no alternatives available to them – and that continues to be the case for the nursery-aged childcare and activity club we will offer over the holiday period.

“We regret that we will no longer be in a position to provide childcare for the children of keyworkers from all three keyworker categories – although we will do this if space allows. We hope that finding alternative sources of childcare will prove more straightforward now that Scottish Government has given permission for childminders to return to work.”

Parents and carers wishing to apply for access to either the activity club or nursery age childcare should complete an application available here www.orkney.gov.uk/CV-KW

The council says it will contact all applicants within two working days. Successful applicants wishing to place a child into either setting will be asked to provide a minimum of 24 hours’ notice.

