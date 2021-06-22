OIC to meet over flag flying request

June 22, 2021 at 9:17 am

Ahead of a meeting today to decide whether or not to fly the LGBT+ Pride flag from Orkney Islands Council buildings, a Kirkwall East Councillor has shared his disappointment that such a decision has not come much sooner.

A request has been made by the organisers of Orkney Pride for the flag to be flown this Saturday from School Place and Kirkwall Town Hall. This coincides with Armed Forces Day, however, which would normally see the council fly a flag celebrating the efforts of troops.

Councillor John Ross Scott has said he is “saddened” that it has taken so long for OIC to consider flying the Pride flag.

Councillor Scott has claimed that “bigotry still lurks in the corners” of Orkney society, and that OIC is falling behind other organisations in the county when it comes to marking Pride.

He hopes that today’s decision in the virtual chamber will see the LGBT+ flag flown from the Town Hall, while the Armed Forces flag is flown from School Place – as recommended by officers.

