OIC to mark Norwegian Constitution Day

May 16, 2020 at 7:39 pm

The flag of Norway is set to fly above the Orkney Islands Council’s offices in Kirkwall tomorrow – to mark Norwegian Constitution Day.

OIC convener Harvey Johnston said: “Despite COVID-19 and the inevitable cancellation of our much loved Constitution Day celebrations, our Norwegian neighbours and cousins are very much in our thoughts this weekend.

“We will be flying the Norwegian flag to remind us of our strong cultural and historic links and our ongoing friendship and co-operation with our friends in Norway.”

Orkney normally celebrates its relationship with the Scandinavian country with a number of events, including a parade – known as the tog – through the street of Kirkwall.

Share this:

Tweet

