OIC to introduce menopause policy

February 1, 2023 at 4:24 pm

New support is being put in place for Orkney Islands Council (OIC) staff undergoing the menopause.

It follows the approval at Tuesday’s meeting of the human resources sub-committee of the local authority’s first stand-alone policy, which sets out protocols for management to follow.

It seeks to ensure those experiencing menopausal symptoms, including hot flushes, palpitations, panic attacks and brain fog, are not discriminated against and are offered support such as flexible working.

