OIC to develop funding bid for learning support centre

October 19, 2022 at 11:06 am

The first step has been taken in delivering a £40million dedicated Additional Support Needs (ASN) Centre for Orkney.

The proposed development was one of five potential projects on the table as Orkney Islands Council (OIC) bids for Learning Estates Improvement Programme (LEIP) funding from the Scottish Government.

A special meeting of OIC education, leisure and housing committee this Wednesday morning scrutinised speculative proposals for a number of multi-million-pound developments.

Other options on the table included a brand new primary school for Kirkwall, housing pupils from both of the current Glaitness and Papdale catchments; the expansion or replacement of Dounby Community School; the expansion or replacement of Westray Junior High School; and the expansion or replacement of Glaitness Primary School.

The aim of each of these proposed developments would be to enhance provision for all pupils, with a particular focus on ASN.

Councillors chose to move forward with option recommended by officers, to develop a full business case and funding bid for a dedicated ASN centre based in Kirkwall.

The initial estimate cost for construction and furnishing of this development, which would provide support for approximately 60 pupils from across the county in compliment with in-school learning support services, is £40million. This could garner government LEIP funding of up to £16million, with OIC paying for the rest.

Early proposals also look at the inclusion of spaces for other council facilities benefiting young folk, as well as partner organisations including Skills Development Scotland, the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service, family support workers, and social work.

At this stage, the proposals have been described as “flexible” by officers, even beyond the point of securing initial funding approval from the Scottish Government. This means that councillors will still have right of refusal if they choose not to move forward with the project, or to go in a different direction.

Today’s approval that a funding bid should be developed came with an added caveat from councillors that the option of expanding learning support resources as Papdale Primary School — which currently sits well below pupil capacity would be explored.

Read the full story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

