OIC to consider part-funding new road through Bignold Park

September 14, 2021 at 1:15 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is to discuss the construction of a new road through Bignold Park in Kirkwall, tomorrow.

The aim of the proposed project, which would be carried out by Orkney Agricultural Society (OAS) on behalf of OIC, would be to improve accessibility for users of the park.

At Wednesday’s special general meeting, councillors will be asked to decide what proportion of the bill should be footed by OIC. Officers have recommended that a contribution of 75 per cent of construction costs, up to a maximum sum of £57,000, be met from the council’s Common Good Fund.

OAS has received commercial quotes pricing the total cost of the project at between £50,000 and £76,000. According to OIC, the agricultural society is also willing to make a financial contribution towards the construction of the new 567-metre road.

Bignold Park is a large open space in the heart of Kirkwall that was gifted to the provost, magistrates and councillors of the City and Royal Burgh of Kirkwall in 1906 and 1911 by Sir Arthur Bignold for the use and enjoyment of the community of the Burgh of Kirkwall.

Orkney Islands Council holds legal title to Bignold Park. Approximately 25 per cent of the Bignold Park was acquired over subsequent years and this part of the park is not Common Good land.

